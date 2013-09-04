Former DRD chief hits back at analyst

THE appointment of former DRDGold CEO Mark Wellesley-Wood to be nonexecutive chairman of Zimbabwean miner Mwana Africa has triggered a vitriolic attack from a well-known London analyst.

In his daily research report on Tuesday, SP Angel analyst John Meyer said the "change heralds potential for further disaster".

Mr Meyer demanded to know "why would a company take on a character who previously presided over a failing, high-cost African gold miner, while enjoying the benefits of an excessive salary at the vast expense of shareholders and the company?

"Why take on the extra cost of bringing in an outsider when there is so much talent within the business which can be utilised at little or no extra cost?

"Why would a company look to appoint a man who was previously barred from entering into South Africa?"

Mr Meyer continued : "We see Mwana Africa as well placed to benefit from future growth and development in the region.

"Having cut directors’ salaries, bonuses and fees, why make a change that is likely to be unpopular with investors, unpopular with brokers and unpopular with staff?" he asked.

Contacted in London, Mr Wellesley-Wood replied that Mr Meyer’s comments were "incorrect and rubbish".

He said: "My chairman’s fee at Mwana will be a total of £60,000. The previous chairman pulled down $840,000 a year … I was never actually barred from South Africa. That incident relates to my fight with the Kebbles when they used their influence with the South African Department of Home Affairs to interfere with the renewal of my work permit. Once that was sorted out I was able to return to South Africa.

"I have never interacted with Mr Meyer but I have a thick skin and I am used to this kind of thing after dealing with the likes of the Kebbles," he said.

Mr Wellesley-Wood was appointed nonexecutive chairman of DRDGold in 1999 by Roger Kebble, father of the late Brett Kebble. The two fell out in 2003, with Mr Wellesley-Wood accusing Roger Kebble of fraud relating to DRDGold’s business activities in Australasia. He ousted Roger Kebble from the DRDGold board and it was during this battle that he was forced to stay in London, while issues around his work permit were sorted out.

Mwana’s statement on Tuesday said Mr Wellesley-Wood was until recently a director of Investec Investment Banking and Securities in London, prior to which he was head of corporate finance at Ambrian Partners.