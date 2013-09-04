Eqstra ‘pleased’ with full-year results, targets further market share gains

CONTRACT miner and equipment leasing group Eqstra Holdings on Wednesday reported a 34.7% rise in diluted headline earnings per share from continuing operations, to 104c for the year ended June 2013 from 76c a year earlier.

A dividend of 36c per share was declared — a 28.6% increase from 2012.

The group described the results as "pleasing", given continued demanding operating conditions.

Revenue increased 11.6% to R9.089bn, which it ascribed to increased equipment sales and the positive effect of new acquisitions in the industrial equipment division, and improved domestic contract mining production volumes in the contract mining and plant rental operation.

South African mining industry revenue accounts for 68.7% of the contract mining and plant rental division’s revenue and 31.9% of group revenue.

Profit before taxation fell marginally, to R486m from R488m before, on a weak performance in fleet management and logistics, and an impairment charge for substandard tyres purchased by the contract mining and plant rental division.

This resulted in the profit before taxation margin narrowing to 5.3% from 6%.

Excluding the effect of impairments in both the current and prior year, Eqstra’s profit before taxation rose 9.6%, it said.

The group said it was targeting further market share gains in all segments of industrial equipment, and an increase in after-market revenue in the division.

Demand is expected to remain firm, despite the decline in the South African forklift market in recent months.

The core business of fleet management and logistics will remain defensive, and the rationalisation of loss-making business units undertaken during the year should improve the operation’s profitability.

Contract mining and plant rental will build on the current year’s performance. It has initiatives in place to grow future earnings, although the commodity and labour environment will require careful management.

The group has appetite for selective complementary acquisitions and further diversification in addition to organic growth.

Eqstra expects its earnings performance to continue into the next financial year.

However, the domestic economy will remain under pressure and the current nationwide industrial action could affect 2014 operating results, it said.