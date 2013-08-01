DRDGold washes its hands of Blyvooruitzicht

DRDGOLD will not extend any funding to the Blyvooruitzicht (Blyvoor) gold mine in Carletonville, leaving the mine few options but to apply for provisional liquidation and close.

Village Main Reef, which had entered a R150m deal with DRDGold to buy the mine, said on Tuesday it had decided to stop any further funding of the mine because of continuing losses.

The decision will probably lead to the closure of the mine. Village halted financial support for Blyvoor because a weak gold price and operational problems had led to a loss of R88m in the June quarter. Village has spent R190m since taking operational control of Blyvoor in June last year.

This underscores comments by the Chamber of Mines that about two-thirds of South Africa’s mines are loss-making and cannot afford large wage increases.

The statement by DRDGold that it too will not support the mine leaves the Blyvoor board few options other than to approach the courts urgently for a provisional liquidation order.

One option in that case is for the liquidator to try to get AngloGold Ashanti, which owns the neighbouring Savuka mine, to buy the Blyvoor mine and continue pumping it to prevent Savuka from flooding. If AngloGold did buy the shaft, the money could be used to pay retrenched workers. Blyvoor employs about 1,700.

Village, under the leadership of Bernard Swanepoel, said the transaction to buy the mine was not concluded because two key conditions precedent were outstanding, namely the conversion of an old-order right at the mine to a new-order right, and the transfer of that right to Village.

The R190m paid into Blyvoor is regarded as a loan that the mine would have to repay. DRDGold said yesterday it had had no financial interest in Blyvoor or exposure to its operations since June last year.

"While the transaction was designed to be implemented in phases, enough of the deal has been finalised for the position of DRDGold to have been reduced to that of ‘notional’ shareholder and for Blyvoor to have become a subsidiary of Village, as contemplated in the Companies Act," DRDGold CEO Niël Pretorius said. "Hence, DRDGold confirms that it will neither intervene nor … provide any financial assistance to Blyvoor."

Asked if there was any conflict between Village and DRDGold over the future of Blyvoor, Ferdi Dippenaar, MD of Village’s gold division, said: "There isn’t because there’s a legal process to follow from here and we’ll see what step the Blyvoor board takes."