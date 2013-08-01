CoAL share price increases despite drop in sales, output

COAL of Africa (CoAL) jumped as much as 6% to an intraday high of R1.59 and closed 2% higher at R1.53 on Wednesday after releasing its June quarter production figures, despite these showing that sales and production volumes were sharply down.

CoAL, now headed by former Impala Platinum CEO David Brown, who is serving in dual roles as chairman and acting CEO, aspires to become a major metallurgical coal producer in South Africa through its coking and thermal coal operation, Vele, and its exploration project, Makhado, in Limpopo province.

Production figures for the June quarter showed run-of-mine coal production fell to 188,921 tonnes, or a 79% drop from the previous quarter, as the Vuna thermal coal colliery in Mpumalanga reached the end of its mine life.

Coal sales to the domestic market fell 22.3% to 87‚338 tonnes and sales of middlings coal to Eskom fell to 202‚581 tonnes from the third quarter’s 288‚967 tonnes as a result of depletion of the Vuna resource, which subsequently reduced the availability of coal at Woestalleen.

During the quarter, CoAL also released results of the definitive feasibility study for the Makhado project, confirming that the project could produce 2.3-million tonnes a year of quality hard coking coal and 3.2-million tonnes a year of thermal coal.

The company will need to raise about R4bn to commence with the development phase of the project. Mr Brown said the release of the definitive feasibility study was an important milestone for the company as it develops its significant Soutpansberg coalfield coking coal resources. "The Makhado project is the first step in the development of the Soutpansberg coalfield and‚ in addition, the submission of mining right applications for the Mopane‚ Chapudi and Generaal areas indicates the company’s long-term development plans for Limpopo."

CoAL sat on a cash outflow of $18.4m, the result of the force majeure that resulted in reduced export revenue and increased sales to the lower-priced domestic middlings market, the company said.

CoAL said it had repaid about $11.5m of the loan facility from Deutsche Bank, including foreign exchange movements and $1.1m of the Investec derivatives-backed finance facility.

Its Mooiplaats colliery has commenced the regulatory section 189 process to propose placing the operation on care and maintenance and this is expected to be completed by the end of this month.