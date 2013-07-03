Ownership of Rio Tinto’s SA assets hinges on tribunal

A CHINESE consortium and the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) will become the owners of the entire shareholding of Rio Tinto’s assets in South Africa if the Competition Tribunal approves the condition imposed by the Competition Commission to address certain public interest concerns.

The tribunal will hear the matter on Wednesday after the commission recommended the transaction be approved on condition that Palabora Mining Company, the primary asset, ensure its customers have access to sufficient volumes of dense medium separation iron ore used to wash coal.

The commission was concerned that Palabora and Foskor, which is already controlled by the IDC, may be tempted to look after their own supplies of dense medium separation iron ore in times of shortages, leaving their customers without sufficient supply. The condition stipulates that customers of Palabora, including coal mines, should have adequate access to the ore.

The two firms are the only two that have magnetite iron ore, which can be upgraded to dense medium separation iron ore.

The commission’s investigation found that Foskor and Palabora did not compete for the same customers of the ore and that the position would not change post-merger, excluding any possibility of foreclosure.

It also found a horizontal overlap in the business activities of Foskor and Palabora in the production and sale of magnetite iron ore and sulphuric acid, but did not find any competition concerns.

Palabora said in a cautionary announcement on Monday that "significant" progress had been made in fulfilling or waiving the suspensive conditions to the Rio Tinto and Anglo American sale agreement. The firms said Chinese regulatory approvals were obtained.

A magnetite off-take framework agreement has already been agreed to between the Palabora Mining Company, Palabora Copper and the IDC.