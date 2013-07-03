Mining agreement on verge of being signed

AN agreement between the government, labour and business would be signed on Wednesday afternoon, Deputy President Kgalema Motlanthe said.

Mineral Resources Minister Susan Shabangu said all the parties, except for the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) would sign.

"It went very well. We will all sign. However, Amcu has agreed to the document, but it will first consult its members and once it has a mandate it will then sign the document."

Among the conditions that Amcu presented was the reinstatement of 1,000 workers at Glencore Xstrata.

At the meeting, which is being held at a presidential guest house in Pretoria, mining bosses and union leaders were discussing industry-related issues with Mr Motlanthe and Ms Shabangu in an attempt to finalise an agreement that will bring peace and stability to the troubled sector.

A draft version of the framework agreement for the industry sets out the requirements for labour, government and business to achieve these goals.

A draft of the agreement, which was published on June 28, singles out employees’ working and living conditions and migrant labour as among the key issues to address.

There are also clauses pertaining to adherence to the law, labour regulations and peace. The unions have been asked to inform their members about labour laws, company policies and their rights.

Companies in turn will accelerate transformation, act impartially towards labour and improve settlements around their operations.

According to the draft agreement, the government will act impartially, fairly and decisively when laws are broken. It will also pursue cases of murder, assault, violence or intimidation on or around mines, which was a major issue in the unprotected strikes in the platinum and gold sectors in 2013. As a result billions of rand was lost in revenue and tax revenue.

At least 50 people were killed in mine-related violence in 2013, which damaged investor sentiment.