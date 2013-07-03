Biomin working hard to crack US market

BIOMIN, the privately held firm that houses biological technology to unlock gold from refractory ore bodies, is pushing hard to gain market share in the US.

"What we’ve seen in the US is a lot more interest and acceptance of biotechnology," Biomin MD Jan van Niekerk said on Tuesday. "We have battled for a long time to get into US projects.

"The juniors are a lot more willing to look at biotechnology as it has become a lot more established, developing a track record as plants come on line and prove to be successful ."

He said Biomin, which was formed when Gold Fields sold the business to management in April, was negotiating with an Australian company to secure a technology to treat an ore called double refractory.

Biomin owns the patented Biox and Aster technologies, which it sells to gold miner s and, in the case of Biox, takes a royalty cut over the life of mine. Biox uses bacteria to "eat" the sulphur locking gold up in refractory ore bodies found around the world.

Alternatives to Biox are pressure oxidation, a method favoured in North America, or roasting, a technique that has been damaging to the environment in the past. "We’ve done capital and operating capital expenditure studies on pressure oxidisation," Mr van Niekerk said.

"We come in quite a bit lower on both those metrics. The recoveries are similar ... on most projects we can match recoveries with pressure oxidisation."

Biomin is now deploying the third generation of Biox, which has refined the lessons learnt from the previous two iterations. First-generation Biox was deployed between 1988 and 1997, when six plants were built. The second generation ran up to 2010, when a further six plants were built.

Mr van Niekerk said Biomin had one plant about to be built, four projects that had moved beyond the pilot plant stage, seven or eight in prefeasibility studies, and a number in the inquiry or early talks stage. In the Philippines, a company called Metals Exploration has made a decision to build a 100,000oz-a-year Biox plant.

In the US, a project has moved beyond the pilot plant stage.

One of Biomin’s clients, Fosterville Gold Mining in Australia, has cracked the technology needed to unlock gold from an ore called double refractory, which has sulphides and organic carbon, making the extraction of gold difficult. Biomin is in talks with Fosterville to potentially acquire the technology and set up a profit-share scheme.

Mr van Niekerk said a deal should be concluded before the end of this year.