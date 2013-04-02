SUMMIT TV: Atlatsa slashes debt with new deal

JOEL Kesler is chief commercial officer at Atlatsa.

SUMMIT TV: Atlatsa, formerly known as Anooraq Resources, has seen a few restructurings in its fairly brief life — a new deal with Amplats effectively liberates the company from a crushing debt burden cutting its obligations by 75% and reducing the cost of borrowing by around 85%. This deal was announced and the share jumped — can you tell us about what’s been announced by Amplats?

JOEL KESLER: The essence of the deal was effectively looking at the July 2009 empowerment transaction that we had concluded with Anglo American Platinum — in 2012 we did a strategic review of the entire business, looking at our mining extraction strategy, our financing strategy and the micro and macro factors affecting Bokoni and the Atlatsa Group with the general outlook for platinum group metals (PGMs) going forward. We determined we would rectify a number of what we regarded as challenges associated with the 2009 deal, and that meant we needed to agree a new mine plan, and a new mining extraction strategy on a more conservative, less risky basis. We cut out a lot of the higher-risk elements associated with the extraction strategy, being the big capital development at the mine, which we would have had to debt finance, and then we restructured Atlatsa’s balance sheet completely both on the debt and equity side by essentially reducing our debt by 75% — which was R3.3bn at the end of last year — selling long-dated mineral ounces back to Anglo Platinum for R1.7bn and they put a R750m equity investment into the company.

STV: So you’ve sold the long-dated mineral ounces which were exploration projects that were going to be there to lengthen the life of Atlatsa — what are you left with?

JK: What we are left with is really the rump of our minerals portfolio, which is our operational mine Bokoni that constitutes the bulk of our portfolio and our only operational asset — that is 110-million ounces with a reserve base of 11-million ounces producing roughly 100,000 per annum which will grow to 250,000 ounces over the next five years. What we sold off were the exploration and development properties that did not fit in our portfolio and we hived those projects off back to Anglo Platinum, deciding to rather use the cash to reduce our debt burden.

STV: Is this going to be the last restructuring for Atlatsa? You’ve been through a few gyrations since the company was formed which was as a result of the BEE imperatives that Amplats was subject to...

JK: You know that they say — third time lucky. I would hope this is the last restructuring. In the mining industry one is affected by a number of input parameters, some of which we can’t control. We’ve had to look at the markets with regards all of this, but I do believe what this does is puts us on a sound financial footing and a more conservative and less risky basis so we’ve tried to model this restructuring on the most conservative basis possible.

STV: When you talk about models what kind of platinum price were you looking at in terms of production?

JK: What we look at is the entire basket price — there’s a number of metals one mines within the platinum group as well as base metal byproducts. Effectively one mines six payable metals including platinum, palladium, which are the best payers, and then there is the rand/dollar exchange rate that has a massive effect. We modelled based on R10,400 per PGM ounce where currently at Bokoni we are sitting around R11,900 for spot so that is a conservative model.

STV: One of the other issues, reading through the statements you’ve put out, is that you’re going to be mining purely Merensky reef rather than UG2 which is a little complex — what are the implications of mining one type of reef versus another? I understand Merensky is the higher-quality ore body...

JK: The primary difference between the two is we will mine 70% Merensky reef going forward which is more platinum rich where UG2 has a higher palladium ratio at almost one to one. Merensky reef is two parts platinum to one part palladium so we are platinum weighted and we generally get a higher basket price from Merensky reef.

STV: Is that the reason behind deciding to mine mainly Merensky reef?

JK: There are two reasons — that was one consideration, the second is under the new plan we will be bringing in open-cast mining operations at much lower cost, and the target there lends itself towards Merensky mining at one of the properties.

STV: One of the interesting things about the deal is the 125-million new shares you’re issuing to Amplats — they’re taking those shares at about R6 but your share price is around R2 so there was surprise Amplats was taking those shares at such a premium — but this is still below your net asset value...

JK: Amplats looked at this deal on a post-restructure basis — so they looked at Atlatsa’s intrinsic value and they were happy to take the stock at R6 per share so they weren’t too fixated on market price that’s mainly driven by sentiment as opposed to intrinsic value. They were happy to take the stock at R6 and we’ve just put out our pro-forma financial effects on the deal and we can see the net asset value per share is quite a bit higher than R6 at about R10.55.

STV: So it looks like a bit of a bargain if one is wondering whether to buy or not. Lastly, has the operational performance of Bokoni managed to recover from the strike that lasted most of the fourth quarter of last year?

JK: We’ve just completed the first quarter of 2013 and that’s been extremely positive — effectively the entire Q4 production last year was wiped out as a result of the unprotected strike. The two quarters before that set records under the new management team where we saw 15% quarter-on-quarter improvements. We haven’t gone public on this, but this first quarter’s trend has been very encouraging.