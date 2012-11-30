Companies / Mining

SUMMIT TV: Gold Fields unbundles

30 November 2012 - 16:39 PM Tammy Foyn
Nick Holland, CEO of Gold Fields
Nick Holland, CEO of Gold Fields

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Treasury swoops on Eskom cash paid to Guptas' ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Sanral looks to toll alternatives
Companies
3.
What’s threatening Stuttafords’ rescue?
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Power utility Eskom will seek waivers on nuclear ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Zero tolerance for ‘zama zamas’ as Sibanye ...
Companies / Mining

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.