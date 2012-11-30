Gold Fields unbundles

NICK Holland is CEO of Gold Fields.

SUMMIT TV: A new South African mining company has been created with the unbundling of Gold Field’s South African assets. Cynics might say you’re not "liberating" your South African gold mining assets but jettisoning them?

NICK HOLLAND: I would disagree and the reason is that these assets we are talking about are not the entire South African portfolio — these are what we can call the legacy conventional mines that are very labour-intensive, tabular narrow reef bodies that require a different focus given the maturity profile of the assets. We believe that by creating a focused management team that will help drive value out of these operations we can turn them around and stop the decline. If they stay in Gold Fields the chances are that they will be competing with the rest of the portfolio for capital, and we have a whole slew of potential projects to spend money on, including South Deep and other brown- and greenfields projects. By liberating these mines they are going to be in charge of their own destiny and they will be in charge of their own cash flows and they can reinvest as they see fit, and we have a very focused and entrepreneurial management team.

STV: They’re not the entire South African gold assets but they are the most difficult — to some extent this deal almost seems a play on giving all your attention to South Deep as the standout future for Gold Fields. Is South Deep going to become the jewel in the Gold Fields crown?

NH: South Deep is going to be a very significant part of Gold Fields going forward — that’s a 40-million ounce reserve and there’s just a handful of reserves on the planet. We have one here in our own backyard and it’s a mechanised operation already and we’ve spent around R30bn getting it where it is. We are going to make this asset work, it’s key for us. We believe that it’s better to take growth assets like South Deep and have them separately managed from assets that are more mature and potentially in decline mode. It’s better to have a separate team managing those than a growth asset like South Deep…

STV: What are the mechanics of the deal?

NH: The mechanics are very simple: all we do is the assets are already in a Gold Fields operating company where we’ve changed the name to Sibanye Gold. We unbundle that to our shareholders and list it and they’re on their way. The shareholders in Gold Fields get two pieces of paper in February: they will get an interest in Sibanye Gold with KDC and Beatrix and they will have an interest in the new Gold Fields that has everything else but those. It’s really simple…

STV: Have you chatted to shareholders before doing this deal? Are they backing you? What does government make of this deal?

NH: I think shareholders would demand this kind of action sooner or later because they are asking for different investment choices. One of the reasons we are seeing a sell-off of mining stocks in South Africa is that investors offshore and some onshore investors are looking for different investment choices — they don’t necessarily want to own a piece of a gold mining company with significant exposure to the old mature and labour-intensive assets but they do like the other assets so if you don’t give them the choice they may retreat from the share altogether. It’s better to give them the choice and then we will see a new breed of investor coming into the stock.

STV: Your slides showed the drop in shareholders from Europe and America. Do you think that will change?

NH: I think it will. In fact, I still think there will be a significant interest from foreign investors into Sibanye because a lot of foreign investors want to own gold stocks for their yield. This has the potential to be a high yield stock and also leverage where you’re getting leverage to the rand gold price and not just the dollar gold price. As we’ve seen they’ve both been going in the same positive direction. There will be some churn with investors moving out but I think we will get a new breed of investors that will keep the stock interesting.

STV: Are there going to be job losses and, getting back to government, are they supportive? Was there a condition that there won’t be job losses as a part of this transaction?

NH: The unbundling will not create any job losses — I made that point clear through the announcements — and we have consulted with government on this, explaining the rationale and they are supportive of this particular transaction.

STV: Talking about the debt that both companies end up with: have you had to renegotiate with your bankers or has it been a fairly straightforward transaction?

NH: We’ve had to renegotiate our debt — as a consequence of this transaction a lot of the financial covenants were triggered. We’ve put a new debt package in place where I’m pleased to say we’ve sorted that out.

STV: A question was asked, is Gold Fields now too small a company to pursue big deals? … Do you want to remain a smaller company with a profile of around 2-million ounces or can you still be ambitious?

NH: I think we can be ambitious — and we will be — but we are not going to be fixated about size and I’m not necessarily going to give long-term targets for what we want to achieve. Having relooked at the whole gold industry and its lack of performance over the past five years, it’s not about gold ounces at any cost, it’s about making money and generating leverage to the gold price. That’s what we want to do in terms of the existing portfolio and projects — 2.1-million ounces is not small; Newcrest is about 2.5-million ounces and Kinross is about the same and they are in the top eight producers in this space. If South Deep grows over the next three years we could well see us at the same size as them before anything else so we are not fixated about size but on value creation.