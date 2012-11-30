Gold Fields unbundles mines into new vehicle

GOLD Fields has heeded shareholder calls and unbundled two mines into a separately listed vehicle — cutting its exposure to SA by removing old, deep-level operations from its portfolio.

The company faced a decline in international shareholders over the past two years and mounting calls from offshore funds and investors to review its business.

Gold Fields CEO Nick Holland said yesterday that, following a review, it had decided to spin out its Kloof Driefontein Complex and Beatrix mines into a new company called Sibanye Gold, which will list on the JSE in February. Gold Fields shares shot up 7% on Thursday.

Sibanye, on last year’s production levels, will be the largest miner of South African gold. It will be headed by mining veteran and deal maker Neal Froneman.

With 2.2-million ounces of annual production, Gold Fields will drop from being the fourth-largest global gold producer to about eighth place.

The decision to spin out the mines was not prompted by the recent strikes, Mr Holland said.

"We’ve seen a gold price that’s gone up way beyond our wildest dreams in the last five or six years and still our equities are stuck in the mud," he said.

Gold Fields’ credit ratings were cut to junk by Standard & Poor’s because of its exposure to SA. Local gold producers do not attract the same premiums as their global counterparts because of the perception that SA has huge political and operational risks.

"The splitting off of the South African asset into a separate group would suggest that Gold Fields is trying to realise value for these assets," SP Angel analyst John Meyer said in London. "This may also enable international investors who do not want to own South African assets to retain a holding in their international assets."

AngloGold Ashanti is facing similar calls from shareholders. CEO Mark Cutifani said recently that while the company was reviewing its South African assets, it would not change its strategy.

"When you see your shareholder base moving, that is a telltale sign and you have to take notice," said Mr Holland. "However, you can’t just pander to shareholders, you have to decide what’s right for the company. We’re giving investors the investment choice they’ve been seeking."

With only one mine left in SA, Gold Fields has ditched the target it set of 5-million ounces in production or development by 2015.

"We are not going to be fixated on production targets any more. We’ll be fixated on value," said Mr Holland. "We’ll grow the company, don’t get me wrong, but I’m not setting targets or time frames. We will create value and cash flow. If we do that, the sky’s the limit."

The unbundling was not intended to create a rerating of the shares, he said.

Mr Froneman has stepped down as CEO of both Gold One and Goliath Gold to head Sibanye, which will focus on paying dividends to shareholders and driving a consolidation strategy in SA.