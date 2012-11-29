Sibanye Gold, Gold One deal ‘on the cards’

GOLD One is highly likely to crop up in the future of new gold group Sibanye Gold, created by Gold Fields spinning off two mines.

Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman said on Thursday while there were no prearranged deals in place to fold Gold One into the new company, it was a logical thing to do in the future. Mr Froneman was once in charge of the Kloof division, which makes up the Kloof Driefontein Complex that together with Beatrix was spun out of Gold Fields into the newly formed Sibanye.

Gold Fields CEO Nick Holland said Sibanye was not only seen as a company that would pay good dividends to shareholders, but also one that would play a consolidation role in the South African gold sector.

Mr Froneman said at current prices and levels of production, Sibanye would generate free cash flow of R2bn a year. Some of that would be pumped into the two mines to improve production and access untapped gold resources, but there was a strong focus on returning cash to shareholders.

Sibanye would be circumspect about acquisitions as it developed its consolidation strategy. "We are not going to be a Pacman and gobble up everything just for the sake of consolidation," Mr Froneman said.

He started a new gold company in 2009 with Gold One, building one of the first new gold mines in nearly 30 years near Springs. It added the Cooke shafts and has a range of exploration assets in South Africa and Malawi.

Gold One also spun out its deeper-level assets into Goliath Gold. The two companies have split up the Grootvlei assets bought from liquidators after they were mismanaged by Aurora Empowerment Systems.

Mr Froneman worked closely with Gold Fields in exploring the potential of combining that company’s tailings dumps with those of Gold One and treating them to extract gold and uranium. "The tailings joint venture has huge synergies for Sibanye and Gold One and that could well be a catalyst," he said.

"I’ve built up very good relationships with the Chinese investors and they’ve invested in Gold One and they back the strategy of a proudly South African gold initiative."

Mr Froneman said there was merit in looking at a tie-up with Gold One.

Sibanye comes with net debt of R4bn. It has R2bn of undrawn debt facilities, which give it enough capacity to fund whatever plans it has.

Sibanye has an enterprise value of R17bn at a gold price of R400,000/kg. At R420,000/kg, the enterprise value balloons to R26bn.

Gold One appointed its financial officer, Chris Chadwick, as acting CEO and Richard Stewart replaced Mr Froneman as acting CEO at Goliath Gold. Mr Froneman had been CEO of both Gold One and Goliath.