EU demands Glencore concession

EUROPEAN Union (EU) antitrust regulators have told trader Glencore to offer a concession in its zinc operations to ease concerns about its planned $33bn purchase of miner Xstrata, an informed source said on Monday.

The European Commission, which handles competition regulation in the EU, is examining the deal and has set next Thursday as a deadline for its decision. The EU competition watchdog told Glencore about its concerns on Friday and has given the world’s largest diversified commodities trader until today to come up with a concession, the source said.

Neither Glencore nor Xstrata would comment. The European Commission was not immediately available for comment.

Analysts have said the combined company could have 50% of the European market for zinc, making that a logical area of concern for regulators. Zinc is used in metal alloys, especially in applications where it can prevent corrosion in equipment.

Industry analysts said the most likely concession could be the disposal of Xstrata’s San Juan de Nieva refinery in Spain, the largest zinc production unit in the world.

Another option would be for Glencore to review its deal with world leading zinc producer Nyrstar. The deal with the Belgian company was extended last year and is due to expire in 2018.

Glencore’s takeover of Xstrata looked set to clear a regulatory hurdle in SA last week as the Competition Commission recommended that the deal be given the go-ahead. Glencore also needs approval from China’s Ministry of Commerce.

Glencore originally launched its offer for the remaining shares it did not already own in Xstrata in February. It subsequently was forced to improve its offer following opposition from sovereign-wealth fund Qatar Holding, Xstrata’s second-largest shareholder after Glencore.

Xstrata’s board has recommended that its shareholders vote in favor of Glencore’s revised offer.

Reuters