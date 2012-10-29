Trans Hex taps own cash for deal

DIAMOND miner Trans Hex has sufficient cash to fund its portion of the Namaqualand mine purchase as well as recapitalise the operation without raising debt or issuing shares, CE Llewellyn Delport said on Monday.

Trans Hex may "imminently" take the decision to resume stripping at its flagship Baken mine because of the rand’s sustained weakness against the dollar, Mr Delport said.

Trans Hex suspended stripping to expose diamond-bearing gravels at Baken in 2010 because of the strong rand and focused on treating high volumes of low-grade stockpiles.

The production forecast for the financial year to the end of March next year was lowered to 75,000 carats from 80,000 carats to accommodate this switch, Mr Delport said.

No capital will be incurred in the current year because Trans Hex will restart mothballed excavators.

However, it may incur expenses of up to R15m in the 2013 financial year as the mine becomes operational, he said.

Trans Hex is at loggerheads with its Angolan partners at the Somiluana mine over funding up to $10m needed to ramp up production from the operation. Both partners decline to put money into the mine and third-party funding is proving difficult to raise, Mr Delport said.

Trans Hex has about R351m in cash, which gives it enough headroom to cover its half of the R166m to buy the Namaqualand diamond operation from De Beers as well as working capital, Mr Delport said.

Emerald Panther Investments, in which Trans Hex owns a 50% stake, is waiting for the Department of Mineral Resources to decide on its 20% interest in the Namaqualand operations.