Carroll departs embattled Anglo American

PETER Major is a resources analyst at Cadiz Corporate Solutions.

SUMMIT TV: Dominating the headlines on Friday, Cynthia Carroll resigned from the hot seat at Anglo American, adding R8bn to the company’s market capital as the share rallied. John Parker, chairman of Anglo American, says it was Cynthia Carroll’s decision to leave — do you believe him?

PETER MAJOR: Yes, I do. Cynthia Carroll is pretty in tune with how corporate life works, and she has a lot of tough and demanding shareholders, some of whom have been yelling for her head for some years now, so saying they want to review what she’s been doing — and the fact is, the share price is 40% lower now six years after she started and if one looks forward one can’t really see how anything is going to change and one can almost see things going more negative than positive. I think the board was questioning more and more what she was doing and I do believe she probably said, "I’ve done my best for six years — if you don’t like the way it’s going you’re the board..."

STV: What did she get right?

PM: The things I believe that are very obvious is she’s made safety number one in all the operations — Anglo American is now arguably the safest underground miner on the planet, and they’re mining in difficult places. She narrowed the focus of the company to six major commodities, whereas before Anglo was sprawled across industrial shares and all kinds of different commodities. She sold off a lot of assets that weren’t that large or important to Anglo American and she sold most of them off at quite good prices — so she focused the group and set strong strategies and put the company on a growth programme. Anglo American is a growth share as long as they can fund all these projects — almost every mine they have is going to grow volumes, which will translate into better earnings, but it is taking longer for this to happen.

STV: Let’s talk about what she didn’t do right — what were some of the errors during her tenure as chief executive?

PM: The first thing I noticed is when she took over Anglo American they had more cash than they knew what to do with — it had very low gearing. She immediately raised the gearing and started spending money. The board must take account of some of that — she wasn’t allowed to do that without board approval. I can never figure out why the board got rid of Tony Trahar because I thought he was perfect but they said he was too slow and did not catch the commodities boom in time. The commodities boom had already run four-and-a-half years by the time Cynthia got in there so it was a little late to start spending money because you’re buying at the top, paying expensive prices for assets. She was buying her own shares back at an all-time high. It wasn’t very efficient use of the cash and now Anglo American has a lot of debt and it’s really going to battle to fund all the capital expenditure that is planned...

STV: Do you think those were bad acquisitions buying them at the top of the cycle? The Minas Rio project in Brazil seems to have been of particular contention to a lot of shareholders — a lot of money was paid for it, costs have overrun — but in essence is it a good project or was it a bad decision?

PM: It’s a good project but they paid way too much for it — this is what affects one’s return on capital, what you paid. It’s not always how you run it or how you expand it but the initial purchase price. Ask Warren Buffett. She paid $4bn just for the property — the capex was going to be about $4bn but that’s now looking like $7bn. There’s $11bn that you’ve spent over four or five years where just the interest on that should be close to $900m a year so that project may never pay itself back.

STV: That’s a lesson to us all about overpaying for any kind of asset. What about De Beers? That’s starting to look like it was also ill advised. It was expensive and if we look at the trading update they came out with on Thursday, diamond production is down 31%...

PM: That was a tough call. I said all along that the Oppenheimers got a great price for that — she did pay I won’t say a high price but a fair price. Again the board must take a lot of the blame or credit for that — she couldn’t have done that without board approval. De Beers is cyclical — it can make a lot of money and it has made money before. Now they have full control except for the 15% that Botswana has — but that was a lot of money working out at about $5bn.

STV: The decision to resign — Cynthia Carroll gave an exclusive interview to the Business Day newspaper talking about how the South African government really needs to introduce law and order for the mining companies to be able to go about their business — does her resignation say a few things about the operating environment in South Africa as well as the outlook for commodity companies in general? Maybe it’s just too tough and a resignation like this is a lesson to us that we should look elsewhere to put our money?

PM: It’s a big lesson — it’s important that government, labour and the workers take notice of how many other chief executives have resigned this year. The mining companies are under a lot more pressure than government and the workers realise and if one drives them to resign and rationalise and they start closing shafts most of those shafts will never reopen. If they close certain mines most of those mines will never reopen. We are a country sitting with 6,000 abandoned mines, most of those still with ore. There is going to be pressure on AngloGold to close shafts, on Anglo Platinum. There is a big lesson in this.

STV: Who do you think will take up the poisoned chalice of chief executive at Anglo American?

PM: We’ve heard from inside sources that it will be an outside appointment — if that’s true then people like Mick Davis [CEO of Xstrata] must come right to the top, or the former financial director of BHP Billiton [Alex Vanselow]. Those are two very experienced people with good records of operating this kind of company.

STV: What about Chris Griffith, who was recently appointed chief executive of Anglo American Platinum? Some people said at the time that he was being groomed for the position of chief executive at Anglo American — is that too soon and would that be feasible?

PM: I think it’s too soon and I think they need him at Amplats. If they take him out there that’s going to be scary.

STV: The market is glad she’s gone which seems a little unfair — the share price is up — if you had to pick a diversified resources company would you put your money with Anglo American or do you think there’s too many things they have to get right before you can invest?

PM: Correct. I think commodity prices are a little high now and Anglo American is geared so they could come under more pressure. BHP Billiton isn’t geared and they have fatter profit margins so they can handle a downturn. I’m not that positive on commodities and that makes me wary of Anglo American, and whomever they put in has to continue with the projects she started so for one or two years they won’t be able to change much.