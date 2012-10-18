Sherbourne Capital secures 51% stake in Mauritian company

ALTX-listed Sherbourne Capital, previously trading as IFCA Technologies, on Thursday said it had agreed to take up a 51% stake in the ordinary share capital of Mauritius-based investment holding company Arkein International for about $9.6m.

Arkein focuses on early-stage industrial-sector projects across Africa. These are in mining and minerals processing, and the oil, gas and energy sectors.

The deal positions Sherbourne to tap into growth opportunities in emerging economies.

The "reverse takeover" will be settled by a cash payment of about $3.7m; the $4.2m issue of 67.5-million new Sherbourne ordinary shares to Arkein at R0.50 per share; and a "control premium" of about $1.6m, payable within three years from the effective date of the agreement.

Arkein will subsequently hold 11.12% of the proposed enlarged shareholding of Sherbourne.

The effective date will be the first business day following fulfillment of suspensive conditions. The JSE will evaluate the continued listing of Sherbourne as if the company were a new applicant.

"Our partnership with Arkein is a landmark agreement for us and will transform the company’s investment footprint across the African continent," Sherbourne CEO Sagie van Niekerk said on Thursday.

"This transaction marks the dawn of listed investment companies playing a role in the development of Africa’s industrial sector," he said.

He said Sherbourne would engage in resources-backed investment, spreading ownership franchises to investors on the continent.

Arkein has a pipeline of five projects, including a titanium pigment project in South Africa and its Lake Kivu methane-extraction plant to produce power and liquid fuels in Rwanda. Other projects include a copper-concentrate tolling concession in Zambia, and an iron-ore contract-mining venture with Kumba Iron Ore in South Africa. It is also developing prospects in tin and peat mining, with planned capital commitments worth more than $500m over the next five years.

The Zambian project is expected to produce revenue by the fourth quarter of next year. The bulk of the remaining projects are expected to come online in 2014 and 2015.