Mass dismissals by gold miners could be costly

THE spectre of mass dismissals in the mining industry is frightening. With it comes the realisation that employment at mines is likely to decrease permanently as many affected companies take the opportunity to shut marginal shafts and restructure their operations.

But mass dismissals will not mean the end of the wave of disputes, unless a mine is to be shut down permanently.

At some point, rehiring will have to take place. But this is not easy and, in some cases, it might even be impossible.

For example, two weeks ago Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) fired 12,000 employees from its Rustenburg mine, saying it refused to negotiate with illegal strikers and would not bargain outside the agreed framework. But since then, Amplats has been unable to restart production. The use of violence and intimidation by those dismissed has continued to escalate. A week ago, two people were killed by strikers, and a taxi and two cars were burned.

This week, gangs of men kept a watchful eye on the shafts to see who might report for work, and on Monday night are said to have conducted house-to-house raids to check whether the head of the household was at home.

A similar problem confronted Lonmin when it considered the possibility of dismissals.

Strikers made it clear that anyone hired in their place would be dealt with.

The absence of law and order in informal settlements around Marikana would have rendered it impossible for the company to provide protection to anyone resuming work, or taking employment, while other workers were on strike.

These examples point to the likely problems that gold companies, which yesterday ended talks with National Union of Mineworkers over improved conditions of service, are likely to encounter, should they now opt for dismissals.

Gavin Hartford, an industry strategist and former trade unionist at the Esop Shop, says that the end point of all dismissals is always some form of selective re-employment.

"The first implication of dismissals is violence by those who don’t take up the offer for re-employment, or who are excluded from re-employment, then becomes a reality," he says. "The second challenge facing employers is whether, through rehiring, they can get the skills and capacity they need to restore production to previous performance levels," he says.

Impala Platinum (Implats), which has not yet recovered from a crippling six-week strike at the start of the year, found this out to its detriment. The company fired and then reinstated its full work-force — or at least, everyone who reapplied. It ended up having to follow this route precisely because the critical skills of rock-drill operators were not readily available, and certainly those who were available did not have the experience and production capacity of their own drillers.

Every employer, says Mr Hartford, has to map out carefully not only the risks associated with certain spikes in violence when mass dismissals and rehiring are instituted, but also whether replacement skills are available for the rehire process, and at what new production cost premium the hiring of inexperienced labour will come.

At Implats, shift disruptions occur almost daily. Management says the daily target of 50,000 tons of rock has not been achieved since the strike, and the workforce typically brings only 35,000 tons out of the ground.

Firing and rehiring on a mine is also a lengthy process, warns Gideon du Plessis, general secretary of the Solidarity trade union. A medical exit test must be conducted, and a medical examination performed again for all new hires.

How the gold companies will approach these problems is far from clear. Since many plan to close marginal shafts and restructure, they would have to opt either for selective rehiring or a retrenchment process.

Seen in this light, it is clear why Implats and Lonmin did neither. Instead they opted to do what the gold companies have ruled out: they spoke with workers directly and, in the end, made a deal.

