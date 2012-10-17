DA to take state-owned miner to Competition Commission

THE Democratic Alliance (DA) is taking the state-owned African Exploration Mining and Finance Corporation (AEMFC) to the Competition Commission because it had received an interest-free loan of R240.7m from government.

On Wednesday, DA MP Jacques Smalle said the financial statements of the Central Energy Fund (CEF) show that it had provided the loan of R240.7m to AEMFC, the flagship vehicle of government’s plan to scale up state intervention in the minerals sector.

"But, as is the case with just about every state-owned entity in South Africa, it is a loss-making, inefficient drain on the public purse. In 2011, it made a loss of R23.7m, followed by a loss of R48.8m for the year ending in March 2012. The trend is not promising," Mr Smalle said.

Mr Smalle said he would lodge a complaint with the Competition Commission, asking them to investigate whether the provision of an interest-free loan by the CEF to the AEMFC is anticompetitive behaviour.

He said the purpose of the Competition Act was to "provide all South Africans equal opportunity to participate fairly in the national economy and achieve a more effective and efficient economy".

The Act further stipulates that: "An agreement between … firms is prohibited if it is between parties in a horizontal relationship and if — (a) it has the effect of substantially preventing, or lessening, competition in a market … or (b) it involves … directly or indirectly fixing a purchase or selling price or any other trading condition".

An agreement to engage in a restrictive horizontal practice is presumed to exist between two or more firms if any of those firms have at least one director or substantial shareholder in common.

The CEF and the AEMFC both have government as their primary shareholder and are clearly fixing a trading condition that would not exist in a competitive market, thereby substantially preventing competition in the market.

"South Africa’s economy is on the brink of stagflation, while government continues to build an economy of insiders at the expense of the participation of the majority of South Africans," Mr Smalle said.

He said the Competition Commission must rule on whether the CEF loan to the state-owned mining company is preventing appropriate levels of competition in the economy, and ultimately protecting an underperforming state-owned enterprise at the expense of competitors that can contribute more effectively to economic growth and job creation.