Karooooo CEO Zak Calisto. Picture: SUPPLIED
Karooooo CEO Zak Calisto. Picture: SUPPLIED

Karooooo on Wednesday reported a 16% increase in half-year adjusted earnings per share, supported by subscriber growth at its Cartrack business, and reaffirmed its outlook for its 2026 financial year. Business Day TV chatted to CEO Zak Calisto for more details.

