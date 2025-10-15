Karooooo on Wednesday reported a 16% increase in half-year adjusted earnings per share, supported by subscriber growth at its Cartrack business, and reaffirmed its outlook for its 2026 financial year. Business Day TV chatted to CEO Zak Calisto for more details.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Karooooo CEO Zak Calisto on Cartrack’s growth and 2026 outlook
Business Day TV chats CEO Zak Calisto
