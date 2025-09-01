Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore joins Business Day TV
Real strength lies in keeping doors open. We can support Palestinians without sacrificing our own interests
CEO Mmakgoshi Lekhethe prioritises permanent leadership appointments as financial services groups poach staff
Portfolio committee to bring all parties into one room to get to grips with the issues at SA Tourism
Group expects easing pressure on disposable income and its focus on higher-growth areas to support growth in rest of 2025 and into 2026
Motor industry association Naamsa reports 51,880 cars and commercial vehicles sold last month
Retailer opts for franchise-led model and away from corporate ownership
Chinese president takes a swipe at Trump with call for governance that favours the Global South and rejects 'hegemonism and power politics'
SA cricketers hoping to turn words into deeds in ODIs against England with good starts and assertiveness
He moves from DirectAxis to take over from Ghana Msibi, who is CEO of FNB Business
Santam has posted a 19% rise in interim headline earnings per share and hiked its dividend by 10% after all its businesses exceeded their prior years performance. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CFO Wikus Olivier.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Santam CFO Wikus Olivier breaks down first-quarter upswing
Santam CFO Wikus Olivier unveils the driving forces behind a powerful Q1 rebound. Watch as he breaks down how diversification, strategic execution and resilient underwriting helped propel the insurer into a strong start for the year
Santam has posted a 19% rise in interim headline earnings per share and hiked its dividend by 10% after all its businesses exceeded their prior years performance. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CFO Wikus Olivier.
ALSO READ:
Rich and poor dipping into two-pot funds
BankservAfrica rebrands to PayInc
Capitec ‘achieves the impossible’ to dethrone FirstRand as most valuable bank
Moody’s says Nedbank’s Ecobank exit is credit positive
Favourable financial markets boost Old Mutual
Clientèle shares jump as it expects full-year earnings to rise
Momentum’s earnings rise, reporting strong operations
Your best bank branch is in the cloud
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Santam off to the UK in ‘transformational’ deal
WATCH: Insights from Santam’s 2025 insurance barometer
Rising costs, crime drive reassessment of insurance needs, Santam report finds
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.