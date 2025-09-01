subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Santam has posted a 19% rise in interim headline earnings per share and hiked its dividend by 10% after all its businesses exceeded their prior years performance. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CFO Wikus Olivier.

Rich and poor dipping into two-pot funds

Even individuals earning R200,000 per month and above are claiming from the two-pot system, which allows fund members to access up to R30,000 a year ...
Business
1 day ago

BankservAfrica rebrands to PayInc

PayInc began in 1972 as the Automated Clearing Bureau, changing to Bankserv in 1993, then to BankservAfrica in 2010
Companies
3 days ago

Capitec ‘achieves the impossible’ to dethrone FirstRand as most valuable bank

What began as not much more than a microlender, has grown to boast the largest number of clients in the country
Companies
5 days ago

Moody’s says Nedbank’s Ecobank exit is credit positive

Agency says transaction provides lender with chance to improve profitability by refocusing its strategy for rest of the continent
Companies
6 days ago

Favourable financial markets boost Old Mutual

SA and Malawian equity markets provided ‘considerably above expected returns’
Companies
6 days ago

Clientèle shares jump as it expects full-year earnings to rise

Headline earnings per share for the year ended June are expected to be 39%-59% higher
Companies
1 week ago

Momentum’s earnings rise, reporting strong operations

The group expects full-year headline earnings per share to be 45%-55% higher
Companies
1 week ago

Your best bank branch is in the cloud

The cloud has become a new differentiator — and South African banks are using it to accelerate a lead that is often overlooked internationally
Business
1 week ago

