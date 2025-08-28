Business Day TV spoke with Jason Horn from Steyn Capital Management
WATCH: Tough trading conditions weigh on KAP
Business Day TV spoke to KAP CEO Gary Chaplin
The weak macroeconomic environment has created challenging trading conditions for KAP, weighing on the company’s balance sheet.
Business Day TV discussed this in detail with the company’s CEO, Gary Chaplin.
