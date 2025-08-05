KMPG SA taps insider as new CEO
Joelene Pierce has work cut out in an industry contending with heightened regulatory scrutiny
05 August 2025 - 05:00
KPMG has picked an insider to take over as CEO of the SA division, betting on institutional memory for the firm that faced an existential reckoning after being engulfed in the state capture scandal.
Joelene Pierce’s appointment follows the planned retirement of Ignatius Sehoole, who led the firm through a reputation overhaul after its involvement with the Gupta family and the discredited SA Revenue Service rogue unit report forced major clients such as Absa and Sasol to cut ties with the company...
