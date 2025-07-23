WATCH: Karooooo off to a strong start

Companies / Management

23 July 2025 - 16:55
Karooooo CEO Zak Calisto. Picture: SUPPLIED
Karooooo CEO Zak Calisto. Picture: SUPPLIED

Karooooo has reported a strong start to its 2026 financial year, reporting a 19% rise in adjusted earnings per share for the first quarter. Business Day spoke to CEO Zak Calisto for more details.

