WATCH: Profit jumps at Cartrack parent company Karooooo

Business Day TV speaks to Zak Calisto, CEO of Karooooo

15 May 2025 - 19:59
by Business Day TV
Picture: SUPPLIED
Cartrack owner Karooooo has delivered a 26% jump in full-year operating profit as it benefited from growth in subscribers and revenue. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Zak Calisto, who says the period was one of strong execution, impactful innovation and significant progress.

