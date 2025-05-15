Cartrack owner Karooooo has delivered a 26% jump in full-year operating profit as it benefited from growth in subscribers and revenue. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Zak Calisto, who says the period was one of strong execution, impactful innovation and significant progress.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Profit jumps at Cartrack parent company Karooooo
Business Day TV speaks to Zak Calisto, CEO of Karooooo
