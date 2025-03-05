Companies / Management

WATCH: Curro posts higher year-end profit

Business Day TV speaks to Cobus Loubser, CEO of the independent school group

05 March 2025 - 19:25
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Curro delivered a 13.4% increase in annual headline earnings per share on Wednesday despite persistent economic constraints on SA households. Business Day TV discusses the results with CEO Cobus Loubser.

