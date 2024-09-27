Momentum has posted a 39% jump in annual headline earnings per share (HEPS), driven by positive contributions from most business units, including a recovery in Momentum Insure and Metropolitan's earnings.
Business Day TV discussed the performance in detail with the company’s CEO, Jeanette Marais.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Diving into Momentum's full-year financial performance
Business Day TV spoke to Momentum’s CEO, Jeanette Marais
