Companies / Management

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Diving into Momentum's full-year financial performance

Business Day TV spoke to Momentum’s CEO, Jeanette Marais

27 September 2024 - 15:41
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Momentum CEO Jeanette Marais. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Momentum CEO Jeanette Marais. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Momentum has posted a 39% jump in annual headline earnings per share (HEPS), driven by positive contributions from most business units, including a recovery in Momentum Insure and Metropolitan's earnings.

Business Day TV discussed the performance in detail with the company’s CEO, Jeanette Marais.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
HSBC to exit SA as domestic lenders hold firm
Companies / Financial Services
2.
STOCKWATCH: Naspers hits record high on soaring ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Investec targets rich SA expats living in Dubai
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Q&A: The more ships we build, the more we can ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
MultiChoice and NBC fork out R3bn on Showmax ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.