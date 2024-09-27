Sakeliga gets merger reports from antitrust body to challenge reasoning
Sakeliga says that since the Competition Act was amended in 2018, ‘public interest grounds’ have been used to impose detrimental conditions
27 September 2024 - 15:28
Public interest organisation Sakeliga has obtained records of 20 Competition Commission investigations into corporate transactions to evaluate how the regulator uses “public interest grounds” to block or impose conditions on proposed transactions.
In an attempt to challenge the commission's alleged political interference in business decisions, Sakeliga submitted requests under the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) to the competition body in 2022 after gathering information from companies that it claims reveals a consistent pattern in the commission’s operations...
