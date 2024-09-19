The currency holds on to gains notched up overnight after the Fed unexpectedly implements a 50 bps decrease
ARC is not the only company grappling with this financial inefficiency
The cost of electricity for the poor in particular will be addressed
Public works minister Dean Macpherson says previous ministers and deputies have left properties in an awful condition
The £147m cash and share offer represents a 21% premium for Growthpoint subsidiary
Moderation in price increases, improved inflation outlook and cuts by major central banks pave way for easing of monetary policy
Spending in certain fast-moving consumer goods and technical & durable markets rose, NIQ barometer shows
Israeli defence minister says its military will continue with military action against Islamist group
Jaguares have an outside chance of usurping the Springboks to Rugby Championship title
Entry-level XE will come with more rugged rear leaf-springs instead of coil-spring rear suspension
Discovery reported a 7% rise in headline earnings per share in the year to end-June. Business Day TV sat down with Discovery CEO Adrian Gore to find out what contributed to the performance.
WATCH: What gave Discovery’s profit a boost?
Business Day TV speaks to Discovery CEO Adrian Gore
