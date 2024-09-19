Companies / Management

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: What gave Discovery’s profit a boost?

Business Day TV speaks to Discovery CEO Adrian Gore

19 September 2024 - 20:05
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Discovery Bank takes off. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/FILE PHOTO
Discovery Bank takes off. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/FILE PHOTO

Discovery reported a 7% rise in headline earnings per share in the year to end-June. Business Day TV sat down with Discovery CEO Adrian Gore to find out what contributed to the performance.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Credit reviews rise as wealthy FNB clients feel ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
South32 faces huge hurdle to green Hillside
Companies / Mining
3.
Grindrod to buy remaining 35% of Terminal de ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Consumers get relief from drop in blackouts but ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Raubex’s first-half earnings to rise as much as ...
Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.