Companies / Management

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Why Bidvest expects market conditions to improve

Business Day TV speaks to Bidvests CEO Mpumi Madisa

02 September 2024 - 19:28
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Bidvest CEO Mpumi Madisa. Picture: ALON SKUY
Bidvest CEO Mpumi Madisa. Picture: ALON SKUY

Bidvest says it has delivered a solid annual performance. Despite volume contractions in renewables and the new vehicles space, the group posted a nearly 7% rise in headline earnings, as five of its seven divisions reported profit growth. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Mpumi Madisa for more detail.

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Shein’s lawsuit against Temu ‘could cause market ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Sanlam to acquire 25% interest in ARC FSH in ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
PODCAST | Sasol CEO Baloyi pushes for greater ...
Companies / Energy
4.
SA bank shares soar to new highs
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Pick n Pay shareholders push back against R16m ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.