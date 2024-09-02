Bidvest says it has delivered a solid annual performance. Despite volume contractions in renewables and the new vehicles space, the group posted a nearly 7% rise in headline earnings, as five of its seven divisions reported profit growth. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Mpumi Madisa for more detail.
WATCH: Why Bidvest expects market conditions to improve
Business Day TV speaks to Bidvests CEO Mpumi Madisa
Bidvest says it has delivered a solid annual performance. Despite volume contractions in renewables and the new vehicles space, the group posted a nearly 7% rise in headline earnings, as five of its seven divisions reported profit growth. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Mpumi Madisa for more detail.
