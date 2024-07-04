Companies / Management

WATCH: Steinhoff: the schlenter laid bare

Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail editor Marc Hasenfuss

04 July 2024 - 15:22
by Business Day TV
Steinhoff: Finally liquidated in October 2023. Picture: Supplied
The state is expected to demonstrate the consequences of SA’s largest fraud in the Steinhoff case. In the absence of the one man who had all the answers, Markus Jooste, the focus has now shifted to the former finance head, Ben Le Grange, with prosecutors seeking more evidence to show that he was actually in on the crimes.

Financial Mail editor Marc Hasenfuss spoke to Business Day TV about the story.

