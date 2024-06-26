Companies / Management

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: CEO Peter Hayward-Butt on Brait’s performance

Business Day TV speaks to CEO Peter Hayward-Butt

26 June 2024 - 20:45
Brait CEO Peter Hayward-Butt. Picture: SUPPLIED
Brait CEO Peter Hayward-Butt. Picture: SUPPLIED

Brait has narrowed its annual losses as the investment holding company embarks on a recapitalisation strategy that aims to reduce debt and strengthen its balance sheet. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with Brait CEO Peter Hayward-Butt.

