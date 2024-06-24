Companies / Management

WATCH: Invicta posts lower annual earnings

Business Day TV speaks to Invicta CEO Steven Joffe

24 June 2024 - 21:00
Invicta CEO Steven Joffe. Picture: SUPPLIED
Invicta CEO Steven Joffe. Picture: SUPPLIED

Invicta has posted a 7% rise in annual revenue and a 4% drop in headline earnings per share to 470c. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Steven Joffe for more detail.

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.