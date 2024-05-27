Companies / Management

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Anglo American as a leading corporate citizen in SA

Business Day TV speaks to CEO of the Maharishi Invincibility Institute, Dr Taddy Blecher

27 May 2024 - 15:30
Picture: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY
Anglo American has given BHP additional time to present a binding offer. The miner has rejected three takeover proposals that it said undervalued the company and would be difficult to execute. BHP’s offers have been a test of how far it is willing to go to attain Anglo’s assets. In this context, Business Day TV looks into Anglo’s role as a leading corporate citizen and its contribution to SA with the CEO of the Maharishi  Invincibility Institute, Dr Taddy Blecher.

