Companies / Management

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Unpacking Dipula’s half-year performance

Business Day TV spoke to Dipula’s CEO, Izak Peterson

14 May 2024 - 16:02
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Dipula CEO Izak Petersen. Picture: Supplied
Dipula CEO Izak Petersen. Picture: Supplied

Dipula has posted a near 5% dip in half-year distributable earnings per share, and the firm has stated that it believes that distributable earnings per share for the second half will be in line with the current period.

For more detail, Business Day TV spoke to the company’s CEO, Izak Peterson.

Dipula has posted a near 5% dip in half-year distributable earnings per share and the firm has stated that it believes that distributable earnings per share for the second half will be in line with the current period. For more of the detail, Business Day TV spoke to the company's CEO Izak Peterson.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Sibanye fires scores of employees for faking sick ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Racism and anti-Semitism rock wealth management ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
De Beers and Amplats fail to pass Anglo’s asset ...
Companies / Mining
4.
D-Day for Shell’s legal showdown over Wild Coast ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Anglo rebuffs better BHP offer
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.