CSG Holdings faces JSE delisting amid ARC offer

Services group CSG Holdings could be delisted from the JSE, joining a long list of companies that have left the operator of Africa’s biggest stock exchange over the past five years.

CSG, which offers staffing solutions and facilities management, said on Monday it has received a non-binding indicative offer from UBI General Partner in its capacity as general partner of the ARC Fund.

ARC proposes to buy the remaining shares in the company through a general offer to the CSG shareholders for a cash purchase price of 35c a share and to delist it from the JSE.

UBI General Partner holds a 24.92% stake in CSG through its wholly owned subsidiary Gemcap.

“Shareholders should note that discussions are ongoing and that it is possible that no offer may result from this process,” CSG said in a statement.

“Accordingly, shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the company’s securities until a full announcement is made.”

As many as 137 companies delisted from the JSE between 2015 and 2020, outpacing the exchange’s 83 new listings over that time. There have been 14 more delistings so far in 2021.

The JSE, which boasts a combined market capitalisation of R18.6-trillion, has struggled to attract new listings, partly due to a weak SA economy over the past decade.

Meanwhile, the tech-focused Nasdaq in the US welcomed 410 initial public offerings (IPOs) in the first half of 2021, raising $106bn, the highest level of proceeds raised on record since 2008. The IPOs include Bumble, Applovin and Playtika.

Globally, a high of almost $350bn was raised through IPOs in the first six months of 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, surpassing a previous peak of $282bn for the second half of 2020.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za