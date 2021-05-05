Veteran broadcaster Jeremy Maggs joins Brave Group

Veteran broadcaster and journalist Jeremy Maggs has joined one of SA’s leading communications group, just a little more than a month after his sudden departure from the 24-hour news channel, e-NCA.

Maggs has joined Brave Group as MD of Bold, its executive communications and advisory firm.

Bold offers a range of communications services aimed mainly at executives.

Drawing on over 35 years’ experience in the media industry, Maggs will work with C-suite executives in advising, crafting, and fine-tuning both internal and external communications, Brave Group chair Andile Khumalo said in a statement.

“His understanding of the current complexities of the media environment and how to craft solutions will be of major benefit to any company. We are delighted he is joining our fast-growing team.”

Maggs has experience across all media platforms, most notably in television and radio. He was a senior anchor at eNCA and acted as the station’s editor-in-chief and MD for just more than a year.

Earlier in his career Maggs was editor of Eyewitness News and in 2017 was inducted into the SA Radio Hall of Fame.

Maggs has just published his second book entitled My Final Answer. His first book Win! dealt with the business success stories of 20 leading South Africans.

Magg said: “I have spent most of my career behind a television or radio microphone and look forward to using that vast experience to help business leaders promote and build client and leadership brands.”

