Harmony says profits quadrupled as gold price surged and acquisitions paid off
Record rand gold prices will see net profit rise as much as 339% in the group’s half year to end-December 2020
19 February 2021 - 11:05
Harmony Gold, which operates mines in SA and Papua New Guinea, expects to report quadrupled profits in its half-year to end-December 2020, boosted by a record rand-gold price and acquisitions, including Mponeng in Gauteng.
Net profit is expected to rise between 325% and 339% to as much as R5.9bn the miner said in a trading update, an increase of more than R4bn, with the rand-gold price received up almost a third, as well as production...
