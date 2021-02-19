Companies / Management Harmony says profits quadrupled as gold price surged and acquisitions paid off Record rand gold prices will see net profit rise as much as 339% in the group’s half year to end-December 2020 BL PREMIUM

Harmony Gold, which operates mines in SA and Papua New Guinea, expects to report quadrupled profits in its half-year to end-December 2020, boosted by a record rand-gold price and acquisitions, including Mponeng in Gauteng.

Net profit is expected to rise between 325% and 339% to as much as R5.9bn the miner said in a trading update, an increase of more than R4bn, with the rand-gold price received up almost a third, as well as production...