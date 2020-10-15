Companies / Management Adcorp share price jumps the most in seven months as profit rises The share price surges 133% on the company's cost containment plan to ease the effects of Covid-19 BL PREMIUM

The share price of Adcorp had its biggest one-day gain since March on Thursday after the employment services group said it expects a sharp rise in profits due to cost containment efforts to ease the effects of Covid-19.

Adcorp, which operates in SA and Australia, said in a trading update on Thursday that operating profit is expected to increase to as much as R112m in the six months to end-August, an increase of up to 31%.