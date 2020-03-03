Companies / Management

WATCH: Why Bidvest’s interim earnings have taken a knock

Business Day TV talks to Bidvest CEO Lindsay Ralphs about his take on the company’s interim results

03 March 2020 - 11:07 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/NONWARIT PRUETISIRIROT

Bidvest’s interim earnings have taken a knock.

The services, trading and distribution group reported a decline in interim headline earnings per share (HEPS) of almost 11%, as accounting changes and an SAA writedown weighed.

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Lindsay Ralphs for his assessment of the numbers.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

