WATCH: Why Bidvest’s interim earnings have taken a knock
Business Day TV talks to Bidvest CEO Lindsay Ralphs about his take on the company’s interim results
03 March 2020 - 11:07
Bidvest’s interim earnings have taken a knock.
The services, trading and distribution group reported a decline in interim headline earnings per share (HEPS) of almost 11%, as accounting changes and an SAA writedown weighed.
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Lindsay Ralphs for his assessment of the numbers.
Or listen to the full audio: