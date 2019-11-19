Companies / Management

Fewer savers due to weak economy hampers Coronation

Coronation declared a total gross dividend of 341c, down 18.8% from the previous year

19 November 2019 - 11:00 Odwa Mjo
SA fund manager Coronation said it foresees net flows to remain negative as a weak domestic economic backdrop continues to have a negative effect on the country's savings industry.

The company said it recorded total net outflows of R43.9bn in the year to end-September, about 7.5% of its opening balance.

“Our net flows reflect that of the broader industry, which in turn is being impacted by a shrinking pool of formal savers and further aggravated by the very weak economic environment,” the asset manager said.

Weak market returns contributed to a 5.9% fall in average assets under management to R572bn in the period, which added to the 14.5% fall in revenue to R3.3bn.

The total assets under management for SA fell 7.5% to R265bn while the company's retail assets decreased from R241bn to R240bn.

Coronation declared a total gross dividend of 341c, down 18.8% while headline earnings per share decreased 18.7% to 341.9c. 

At 10.32am, its share price was up 2.35% to R42.70.

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

