Adcorp to slash costs as tough conditions erode jobs market

Human resources specialist Adcorp, whose share price has lost almost a third of its value so far in October, said on Wednesday it would seek to slash costs at its operations as SA’s weak economy takes its toll on job numbers.

The company swung into an after-tax loss of R447m during its six months to end-August, from a profit of R99m previously, hit by weak SA conditions and droughts and floods in Australia.

Cash generated from operations slumped 69% to R110m, with the company impairing its business units by R452m due to lower expectations of future revenue.

Adcorp’s share price has been battered since it first warned of falling profits, while its CEO, Innocent Dutiro, resigned on October 8. Adcorp CFO Cheryl-Jane Kujenga will serve as interim CEO.

The company’s share price has fallen almost 32% so far in October. This includes a 22.5% slump on the day it issued a trading update, its worst one-day loss in 25 years.

The company said on Thursday it had not responded swiftly enough to the slowdown in activity, but would now act to cut costs and simplify operations.

“In SA, our focus over the short term will be the implementation of tactical interventions to claw back on the losses incurred in the first half of this year,” it said.

“We have also begun simplifying the grouping of our different business units in line with our go-to-market strategies to ensure that businesses that serve the same client base and have similar processes operate under the same pillar and benefit from synergies and collaboration.”

Adcorp said on Thursday conditions in Australia, where it primarily provides agricultural staff, were already beginning to improve, and it would also seek to diversify its activities in that country.

Remedial actions to tackle fixed costs at its SA businesses had already started, the company said, adding that they remained cash generative and profitable, despite the impairments.

“The bulk of our volume reductions have been driven by clients pulling back on their volumes, as opposed to Adcorp losing the clients completely,” the statement read.

