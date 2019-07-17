News Leader
WATCH: What the EOH investigation uncovered
EOH CEO Stephen van Coller talks to Business Day TV about said the ENS Africa investigation into the company
17 July 2019 - 07:58
An ENS Africa investigation has uncovered R1.2bn in suspicious payments and evidence of governance failings at EOH.
CEO Stephen van Coller said that eight perpetrators are largely responsible for the irregularities.
He joined Business Day TV on the line to discuss the findings and the chances of a complete turnaround for the company.
EOH CEO Stephen van Coller talks to Business Day TV about said the ENS Africa investigation into the company
EOH CEO Stephen van Coller talks to Business Day TV about said the ENS Africa investigation into the company