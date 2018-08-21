More than R5bn in SA impairments push Harmony deep into the red

Harmony took hefty impairments against the bulk of its South African mines, pushing the company deep into an annual loss as its net debt grew substantially as a result of two key growth investments.

Harmony, which has mines in SA and Papua New Guinea, is counting heavily on its undeveloped, 50%-owned Wafi-Golpu copper and gold deposit — known as a porphyry — in Papua New Guinea to be a cash spinner for the company in the future, as it faces closure of old mines in SA within the next five years.

Harmony was no longer "actively hunting" further assets, CEO Peter Steenkamp said, pointing to a range of internal growth opportunities the company is exploring, as well as the company-changing potential of the undeveloped Wafi-Golpu project it shares with Australia’s largest gold miner, Newcrest Mining.

An investment decision on Wafi-Golpu would be made by June 2019, once the partners had secured mining licences from the government, he said. Harmony would develop a funding strategy in the months leading up to that point.

Harmony is one of the most hedged mining companies on the JSE, with forward sales of gold and silver locked in for the next two years at prices above the prevailing prices of the metals.

The recent bout of rand weakness, driven by a drop in the Turkish lira, presented an opportunity to further grow the hedge positions, said CFO Frank Abbott, who declined to give any details.

The forward gold sales realised an additional R1.8bn in revenue for Harmony during the 2018 financial year to end-June.

Harmony reported impairments of R5.3bn against eight South African assets as the company took into account its projections of cost inflation and a rand gold price for companies operating in SA of R535,000/kg.

Drilling at two of its mines showed lower resource values than first thought.

Harmony reported a net loss of R4.47bn for the year, against profit of R362m the year before, when it recorded R1.7bn of impairments against its assets.

The loss was exacerbated by a R669m loss on the translation of its dollar debt given the performance of the rand.

Stripping out the impairments in a metric called headline earnings, Harmony posted headline earnings of R763m, down from R1.3bn the year before.

Net debt shot up to R4.91bn from R887m the year before because of its $300m purchase of Moab Khotsong and other assets from AngloGold Ashanti and the reinvestment in the Hidden Valley mine in Papua New Guinea, the two assets that have underpinned Harmony’s aspirations of being a 1.5-million-ounce-a-year gold producer.

Harmony will close Unisel, Masimong, Bambanani and Kusasalethu in SA within five years if the rand gold price remained subdued.

But the Wafi-Golpu project and the extraction of high-grade pillars left behind by AngloGold in Moab Khotsong and its sister mine, Great Noligwa, would be two sources of gold in the future, Steenkamp said.

Harmony achieved production of 1.228-million ounces of gold during the 2018 financial year at an all-in sustaining cost of R508,970/kg. It sold its gold for an average R570,709/kg.

The Moab purchase has immediately improved the Harmony portfolio in SA, contributing towards a 14% increase in gold output in the four months it has been in the stable of assets.

Moab generated R1.7bn of revenue and profit of R308m for Harmony, and Abbot said it was this asset that would help Harmony repay its debt.

"If the acquisition had occurred on July 1 2017, the group’s unaudited consolidated revenue would have increased by a further R3.4bn and unaudited consolidated profit would have increased by a further R603m," Harmony said.

Harmony reported a 6% increase in revenue for the year, to R20.36bn.

