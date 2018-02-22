Companies / Management

Anglo American reaps benefits of restructuring with solid results

22 February 2018 - 11:09 Allan Seccombe
A worker walks past a board outside Anglo American offices in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
A worker walks past a board outside Anglo American offices in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Anglo American, which has been through an extensive restructuring, delivered annual results showing the benefit of the exercise, nearly halving net debt, doubling free cash flow and paying a total $1.02 per share dividend, the highest in a decade, CEO Mark Cutifani said.

Anglo, a major diversified mining company with controlling stakes in leading diamond and platinum companies as well as copper, coal, nickel and iron ore interests, doubled attributable profit to $3.2bn for the year to end-December, and operating profit grew to $5.5bn from $1.7bn the year before.

Net debt fell by half to $4.5bn. A few years ago it was $13bn in a low commodity price environment, prompting Anglo to dispose of a number of assets and work hard on improving productivity and cost reductions across its portfolio.

"Anglo American is a fundamentally different business. We are more resilient, we are more competitive, we are delivering solid returns and the good news is we see a lot more opportunities to improve," Cutifani said.

Anglo had 47% fewer assets than it did in 2012 yet it was generating 9% more product, he said, while productivity per person had improved by 80% over that time.

"Dividends remain a key priority for us," he said. Anglo returns 40% of underlying earnings to shareholders.

Anglo was looking at internal growth options and was likely to bring a partner into the undeveloped Quellaveco copper project in Peru, which could cost up to $6bn to develop.

Anglo was in talks with various parties and would take a decision to the board in June, Cutifani said.

The closely watched Minas Rio iron ore mine, which has cost $13bn to buy and build and put Anglo’s balance sheet under immense pressure, secured licences in January to allow it to expand its mining footprint and ramp up to full production of 26.5-million tonnes in 2020, he said.

There were a number of internal project in metallurgical coal and diamonds in Namibia that Anglo was looking at for growth, including options in platinum in SA.

Anglo was cautious when it came to growth, Cutifani said.

"Growth has been a dirty word in the industry for some time, and so it should be because of the stupid things people have done," he said, adding that Anglo would match production to market demand and not overproduce it minerals.

In 2017, Anglo benefited from strong price improvements of 57% and 29% for metallurgical coal and copper respectively, while palladium realised a 44% increase.

Diamond prices were 13% lower.

Sibanye-Stillwater withholds final dividend as it plunges into loss

The company has opted to issue shares to its investors in lieu of a dividend as it beds down a number of costly acquisitions
Companies
3 hours ago

JSE is fertile ground for short sellers

Several major listed companies have up to 5% of their shares out on loan
Companies
2 days ago

Barnes gets nod to acquire struggling steel producer Scaw

The Competition Tribunal’s conditions tackle concerns over the sharing of competitively sensitive information between Barnes Southern Palace ...
Companies
2 days ago

Amplats pays its first dividend in six years

Amplats has fixed its balance sheet, slashed debt and pumped up cash flow — but CEO Chris Griffith says it is not moving into an expansionary ...
Companies
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
What the Dutch court ruling means for Steinhoff
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Steinhoff’s early bond sale plan falls short
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
David Jones impairment drags Woolworths into a ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Protesting workers shut down Guptas coal mine
Companies / Mining
5.
Discovery’s strong performance sets foundation ...
Companies / Healthcare

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.