RGS’s latest urgent Tongaat bid struck off roll following delays
Durban high court finds minor creditor failed to demonstrate basis for urgency
18 September 2025 - 18:10
The protracted legal battles about the business rescue of Tongaat Hulett took a decisive turn this week when the high court in Durban struck an urgent application by RGS, a minor creditor, off the roll with costs.
This is the fifth time in 18 months that RGS has either brought or driven a case in the court — each one aimed at throwing a spanner in the works of Tongaat’s business rescue and holding up the business rescue plan. ..
