Libstar has confirmed receiving approaches from potential buyers. The update came alongside its interim results, which showed a 15.4% rise in normalised headline earnings per share, supported by customer and channel growth as well as portfolio and operating model simplification. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Charl de Villiers for more on the performance.
WATCH: Libstar CEO Charl de Villiers on buyer interest and 15% profit jump
Libstar CEO Charl de Villiers unpacks the group's 15.4% profit rise and confirms buyer interest with Business Day TV
