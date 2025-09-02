Trawling: Sea Harvest has been on the acquisition trail since listing in 2017. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Brimstone has reported interim results boasting a 35% jump in headline earnings per share (HEPS), largely driven by a more than doubling in Sea Harvest’s contribution to attributable profit during the period. Business Day TV spoke to the company’s CEO, Mustaq Brey, for more insight.
WATCH: Sea Harvest helps Brimstone reel in higher profits
Business Day TV spoke to Mustaq Brey, CEO of Sea Harvest
