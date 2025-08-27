subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Bidcorp has posted a near 7% rise in annual headline earnings per share in a challenging trading environment. It has pointed to a strong showing by its European and SA operations. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Bernard Berson for more details.

Inside Bidcorp’s ‘winning’ M&A playbook

Four bolt-on acquisitions have already been concluded in the new financial year and several more opportunities are under consideration
11 hours ago

WATCH: Takealot creates home loan platform with MortgageMarket

Business Day TV speaks to Mudiwa Gavaza for insights on what this means for the market and consumers.
2 hours ago

Capitec ‘achieves the impossible’ to dethrone FirstRand as most valuable bank

What began as not much more than a microlender, has grown to boast the largest number of clients in the country
6 hours ago

Capitec founder in R7.2bn deal to make Curro nonprofit

If the scheme is accepted, the company will be delisted from the JSE
9 hours ago

Blue Label’s earnings rise as restructuring continues

The group is considering spinning off Cell C as part of the group’s restructuring
10 hours ago

Curro reports flat earnings amid lower learner numbers

A R74m impairment dealt a blow to the group’s balance sheet
8 hours ago
