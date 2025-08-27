Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital joins Business Day TV to break down today’s key market movers and trends.
Bidcorp has posted a near 7% rise in annual headline earnings per share in a challenging trading environment. It has pointed to a strong showing by its European and SA operations. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Bernard Berson for more details.
WATCH: Bidcorp CEO Bernard Berson unpacks earnings bump in Europe and SA
Despite a challenging trading environment, Bidcorp posts a near 7% rise in annual headline EPS, led by strong European and SA operations. CEO Bernard Berson shares more on Business Day TV
Inside Bidcorp’s ‘winning’ M&A playbook
WATCH: Takealot creates home loan platform with MortgageMarket
Capitec ‘achieves the impossible’ to dethrone FirstRand as most valuable bank
Capitec founder in R7.2bn deal to make Curro nonprofit
Blue Label’s earnings rise as restructuring continues
Curro reports flat earnings amid lower learner numbers
