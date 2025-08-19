Tongaat’s R1.45bn turnaround shows results at midseason
Sugar producer rehabilitation programme for three mills backed by the Industrial Development Corporation
19 August 2025 - 16:57
Tongaat Hulett’s three SA sugar mills are outperforming forecasts at the halfway point of the 2025 season, signalling momentum in the group’s rehabilitation programme funded by the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC).
Since entering business rescue in 2022, the sugar producer has rolled out a R1.45bn rehabilitation programme, backed by the IDC, to stabilise and modernise its Maidstone, Felixton and Amatikulu mills along with its central refinery, according to the group’s midseason results. ..
