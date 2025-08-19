Rooibos warns of long-term effect of US tariffs on sector
Industry body says sector is shielded for now, but prolonged burden could weaken margins and erode competitiveness
Rooibos council says the industry is cushioned against the impact of Washington’s 30% tariff on imports thanks to its broad global customer base, yet it has joined the government in calling for urgent relief to safeguard the sector’s long-term growth.
Rooibos sustains about 8,000 jobs, mostly in rural Western Cape communities where it is exclusively grown, according to the SA Rooibos Council (SARC). Though the US accounts for only 5% of rooibos exports, it is seen as a high-potential market which supports that country’s blending and packaging industries. SARC said a prolonged tariff burden could weaken the industry’s margins, erode competitiveness against rival herbal teas and ultimately dampen investment and rural employment at home...
